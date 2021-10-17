Stevard LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $350.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $350.95. The company has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

