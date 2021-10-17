Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 68,274 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

