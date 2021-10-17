Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $11.63 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,905 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.84.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.21.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

