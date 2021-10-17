Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,290 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Shares of EXAS opened at $98.96 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.