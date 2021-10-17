Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $807,524.57 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,291.17 or 1.00035966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00301102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.86 or 0.00502431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00189459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,784,861 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

