Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,485 shares of company stock worth $7,128,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 1,276,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,484. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

