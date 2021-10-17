STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after acquiring an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

