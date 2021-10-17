Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

