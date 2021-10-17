STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 47.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

