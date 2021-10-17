StormX (STMX) One Day Volume Hits $13.82 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $306.93 million and $13.82 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

