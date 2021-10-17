Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.