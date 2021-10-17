Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in September

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $6.33 on Friday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

