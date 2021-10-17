Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SUPGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

