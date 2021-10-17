Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SUPGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About Superior Gold
