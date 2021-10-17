Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) is RP Investment Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,934 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Development Acquisition I comprises about 2.8% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 5.41% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $21,825,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

