Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,556. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
