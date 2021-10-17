Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,556. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.