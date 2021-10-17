Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

