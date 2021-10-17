Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.71. 299,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

