Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 307,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,523. The stock has a market cap of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

