Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNGX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TNGX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 33,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,453. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

