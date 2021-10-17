TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. 3,909,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,424. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

