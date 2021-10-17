Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 77.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

