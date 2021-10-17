Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Teleflex worth $42,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

TFX opened at $363.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.83 and its 200-day moving average is $397.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.