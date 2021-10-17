Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $125.36 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

