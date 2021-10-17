TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $8.65 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.