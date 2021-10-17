Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCBS opened at $15.33 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

