Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $105.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $111.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $391.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $405.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,222.36. 19,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,925. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $439.05 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,302.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,459.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

