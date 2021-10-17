The AES Co. (AES) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 15th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

The AES has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. The AES has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

