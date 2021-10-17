The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $274.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

BA opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.97.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 94.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $329,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

