The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SCHW opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,037 shares of company stock worth $47,034,023. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.