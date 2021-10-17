The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 4.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

