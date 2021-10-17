The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDRLF. SEB Equity Research upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$37.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

