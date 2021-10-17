The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022405 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00284793 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 153.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

