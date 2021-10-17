The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

