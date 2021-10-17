The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,267.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

RSTGF remained flat at $$1.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

