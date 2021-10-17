The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report sales of $149.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.98 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.