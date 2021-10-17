The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,916.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

