Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Up 35.3% in September

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBPH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

TBPH remained flat at $$7.99 on Friday. 471,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,419. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $587.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

