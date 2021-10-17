Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $521,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 215,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,560,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.5% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.55.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.39. 874,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

