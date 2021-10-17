Tim Dyson Sells 77,997 Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,066.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 936.78. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFC. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

