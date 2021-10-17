Titan Coin Price Up 12.9% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $8,932.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006795 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

