TMX Group (TSE:X) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$137.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.11.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.1986161 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

