Toronto Dominion Bank Has $578,000 Stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVT. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $507,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $99,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $10,723,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

