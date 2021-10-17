Toronto Dominion Bank Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

