Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,866,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

