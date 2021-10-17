Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Global Synergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSAQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

