Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.