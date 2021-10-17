Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,417 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.93 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

