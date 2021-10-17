Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,025 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

