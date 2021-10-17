Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 550 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMPT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

