Toroso Investments LLC Buys 886 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

